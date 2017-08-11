No time for Kurdish independence. Adile Shamoo details the obstacles to an independent Kurdistan.

Congress, Afghanistan is your Vietnam. Andrew Bacevich chides Congress for its failure to stop the failed war in Afghanistan.

Saudi Arabia is trying to remake the Middle East in its image. Michael Horton reviews the history of destructive Saudi influence and reckless Saudi adventurism.

The game is over and North Korea has won. Jeffrey Lewis explains why “the window for denuclearizing North Korea, by diplomacy or by force, has closed.”