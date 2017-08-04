Is expanding the U.S. military presence in Syria legal? Sharmine Narwani explains that the U.S. is violating international law by continuing to have a military presence inside Syria.

The UAE: a client and a headache. The Washington Post reports on the UAE’s regional ambitions and the strains these have placed on the relationship with the U.S.

The persistence of falsehoods about the nuclear deal. Paul Pillar counters the misleading and dishonest arguments against the nuclear deal with Iran.

Sanctions as feckless disapproval. Paul Pillar criticizes the new sanctions bill that targets Russia, Iran, and North Korea.