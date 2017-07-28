Britain didn’t fight WWII, the British Empire did. William Dalrymple reviews Yasmin Khan’s The Raj at War.

The real scandal: Americans don’t care about Afghanistan. Andrew Bacevich comments on the unending war in Afghanistan and Americans’ obliviousness to it.

There is not, nor will there ever be, a Trump doctrine. Micah Zenko and Rebecca Friedman Lissner make the case that Trump’s foreign policy is one of “tactical transactionalism.”

The case against U.S. overseas military bases. John Glaser explains why overseas bases are both unnecessary for U.S. security and potentially dangerous.