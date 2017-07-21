Iran and the collision between Trump and reality. Paul Pillar comments on Trump’s instincts to scrap the nuclear deal despite Iranian compliance.

Is the military losing its ability to fight capable foes? Daniel Davis calls for withdrawing from “inconsequential military operations” while rebuilding “the ability of our armed forces.”

9/11 doesn’t justify today’s wars. Jerrod Laber and Lucy Steigerwald make the case for repealing the 2001 AUMF.

The human toll of Yemen’s unending war. Alexandre Faite reports on the horrific conditions and humanitarian disasters created by the war on Yemen.