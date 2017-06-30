We are already at war in Syria. Philip Giraldi describes and criticizes the deepening U.S. involvement in Syria and elsewhere in the region since Trump took office.

Tillerson and Mattis cleaning up Kushner’s Middle East mess. Mark Perry reports on the internal disagreements in the Trump administration over the Qatar crisis.

Saudi Arabia scores an own goal on Qatar and Iran. Barbara Slavin explains how the punitive campaign against Qatar redounds to Iran’s benefit.

Addressing Trump’s errant foreign policy. William Lind advises realists and non-interventionists on what they should do next.

The danger of Yemen’s secret prisons. Cori Crider explains the background to and significance of the latest reports of U.S. involvement with UAE torture at black sites in Yemen.