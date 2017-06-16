The global order myth. Andrew Bacevich reminds us why laments for the “global order” are misguided.

Record opposition to Saudi arms sale–but not enough. Alex Emmons and Zaid Jilani report on the Senate’s failed resolution of disapproval on the latest Saudi arms sale.

The Tehran attack reveals inconsistencies in anti-ISIS fight. Frida Ghitis comments on both the Iranian and American responses to the attacks in Tehran.

Sanaa’s survivor: how Saleh is still calling the shots. Laura Kasinof explains how the former president of Yemen retains substantial influence.