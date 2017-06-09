Theresa May’s strategy explodes in her face. Michael Brendan Dougherty considers the many implications of the Conservatives’ general election failure.

Saudis have a lot to lose in Qatar fight even if they “win.” Glen Carey and Marc Champion report on the potential pitfalls of the Saudi-Emirati attempt to isolate and punish Qatar.

How May became Britain’s Mitt Romney. Matt Purple dissects the Tories’ vacuous election campaign.

Terrorism in Tehran: reality confounds rhetoric. Paul Pillar comments on the Tehran attacks.