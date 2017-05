The “Blob” strikes back. Andrew Bacevich responds to a new report from the Brookings Institution.

The costs of the clenched fist. Paul Pillar identifies some of the costs to U.S. interests from unremitting hostility towards Iran.

The battle for Yemen: a quagmire for the Saudis and the UAE. Michael Horton analyzes the current situation in Yemen.

Trump bows to the Saudis. John Glaser and Benjamin Friedman warn that the U.S. will pay the price for its close ties with Riyadh.