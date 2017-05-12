What does victory in Yemen look like? James Spencer explains the stalemated war in Yemen and the dangers of a coalition assault on the port of Hodeidah.

Why diplomacy failed in Yemen, and why it will fail again. Nadwa Al-Dawsari reviews previous diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen, and explains how the interests of southern Yemenis involved in the fighting have been overlooked and neglected by that process.

The moral myopia of Trump’s foreign policy. The Rt. Rev. John Bryson Chane objects to the Trump administration’s wholehearted embrace of Saudi Arabia.

The power of a strong State Department. Stephen Walt makes the case against shrinking the State Department.