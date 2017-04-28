How Saudi Arabia tricked American veterans. Kelly Vlahos reports on Saudi lobbying efforts against JASTA that use unwitting veterans to oppose the law.

The folly of Wilsonism. TAC‘s editors object to Tillerson’s sweeping, careless rhetoric following the attack on Syria.

How to build a national defense we can afford. Daniel Davis explains why frequent U.S. foreign interventions are a major threat to our security.



“The planes have destroyed us.” Sam Kimball reports from Mosul on the effects of U.S. airstrikes in the city.