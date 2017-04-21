Yemen: the graveyard of U.S. policy myths. Kevin Schwartz explains how “the United States has opted for underwriting a campaign based on sectarianism, rooting out a local actor, and providing an increased foothold for AQAP” supporting the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

Mother of all monsters. Alexi Sargeant reviews Colossal.

America’s misadventures in the Middle East. Chas Freeman calls for a complete reexamination of the U.S. role in the region.

Why Mattis vs. Kim Jong-un will end badly for us all. Van Jackson explains why he thinks “inadvertent war in Korea is more likely now than at any point in recent history.”