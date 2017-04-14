Memo for McMaster. Andrew Bacevich offers Trump’s National Security Advisor some suggestions for bringing some discipline to the administration’s chaotic and confusing foreign policy.

Doubling down on America’s misadventure in Yemen. Perry Cammack and Richard Sokolsky warn of the disastrous consequences that will follow from increased U.S. backing for the war on Yemen.

Trump’s Republican cheerleaders on Syria want more war. Daniel DePetris responds to McCain and Graham’s predictable warmongering.

D.C.’s war madness. Damon Linker chides many politicians, pundits, and other members of the foreign policy establishment for being “hopelessly, perhaps irredeemably, deluded about the role of the United States in the world.”