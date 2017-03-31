The odds against antiwar warriors. Andrew Bacevich reviews Michael Kazin’s War Against War.

Does NATO really need Montenegro? Doug Bandow makes the case that the alliance gains nothing from another round of expansion.

The Hadi government lashes out at human rights activists. Dan de Luce reports on an attempt by Yemen’s Saudi-backed government to smear the Yemen Peace Project.

Over-hyping the jihadist threat is bad strategy. Steven Metz warns against the dangers of indulging in “counter-jihadi extremism.”