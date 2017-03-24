Seeking accountability in Yemen. Fatima Bhojani reviews how the Saudis and their supporters have stymied international investigations into war crimes committed in Yemen.

Is McCain past his prime? Doug Bandow comments on the senator’s belligerence and poor foreign policy judgment following McCain’s Montenegro outburst.

Where Trump really diverges from Republican foreign policy orthodoxy. Nikolas Gvosdev points to Trump’s handling of trade agreements as the major substantive break with the GOP’s past.

Why American can’t win the war in Afghanistan. Daniel Davis responds to McCain and Graham’s call for sending more U.S. forces to Afghanistan.