Hitting Iran where it won’t hurt. Kate Kizer explains that escalating involvement in the war on Yemen won’t do any harm to Iran because the Houthis are not its proxies.

Debunking America’s “good” occupation. Andrew Bacevich reviews Susan Carruthers’ The Good Occupation.

The revised travel ban: still harmful and unnecessary. Barbara Slavin identifies the many flaws of the new travel ban.

Trump wants a good deal from the Gulf states, but he isn’t going to get it. Aaron David Miller and Richard Sokolsky pour cold water on Trump’s hopes for help from the Gulf states.