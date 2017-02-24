The duty of General McMaster. Andrew Bacevich comments on McMaster’s appointment.

Does McMaster pick mean “go big or stay home” in using military force? Steven Metz considers McMaster’s possible approach to military intervention.

The world is ignoring a massive starvation crisis. Ishaan Tharoor draws attention to U.N. warnings about current or impending famines in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen.

Beware the Blob. Robert Malley and Marc Lynch warn progressives that they should be careful not to aid hawks while opposing Trump.