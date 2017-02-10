Iran hawks take the White House. Philip Giraldi warns us about Michael Flynn’s Iran obsession.

What are U.S. forces doing in Yemen anyway? Andrew Bacevich uses the botched raid in Yemen to criticize the larger failure to devise strategy that links our frequent use of force overseas to some achievable political end.

Iran hawks are already wrecking Trump’s foreign policy. Michael Brendan Dougherty reviews the first few weeks of the Trump administration.

Welcome to the “reassurance” tour. Ted Galen Carpenter faults Secretary Mattis for “reassuring” our cheap-riding Asian allies instead of calling on them to contribute more to their own defense.