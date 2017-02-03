Why is Iran part of the ban? Noah Millman suggests that increasing tensions with Iran may be the main point of Trump’s order.

Anti-Iranism in the Trump administration. Paul Pillar responds to Trump and Flynn’s false and dangerous statements about Iran from earlier this week.

Saudis hopeful but wary about Trump. Bruce Riedel reports on the view from Riyadh.

Fox News and an unbelievable tale from Yemen. Brian Whitaker thoroughly debunks the sloppy reporting and bad analysis of a Houthi attack on a Saudi vessel.