Trump and Israel. Kelley Vlahos reports on the uncertainty created by Trump’s different messages on Israel.

Trump should shun the Iran hawks. Scot McConnell urges Trump to reject the advice of Flynn and other hard-liners on Iran.

Trump’s national security team is missing in action. Dan de Luce and John Hudson report on the unusually high number of empty positions in the National Security Council and in the State and Defense Departments ahead of the inauguration.

Obama was a foreign policy failure. Stephen Walt judges that Obama repeatedly misread situations overseas and then mishandled many of them.