Obama’s reckless interventionism. Bonnie Kristian reviews the record of Obama’s many wars.

Does promoting American values make the world safer? Akhilesh Pillalamarri counters the conceit that “American values and security can be preserved only so long as the United States promotes democracy and liberalism throughout the world.”

Resisting the urge to “do something” overseas. Aaron David Miller and Richard Sokolsky identify some of the causes of the impulse to “do something” in foreign policy.

Saudi cash can’t buy military clout. Bloomberg reports on the growing costs of the unsuccessful Saudi-led war effort in Yemen.