Ceaseless war puts Yemen on the brink of famine. The AP reports on how Yemen is being starved to death by the Saudi-led coalition.

Life and death in Yemen’s hospitals. The Washington Post reports on the collapsing health care system and famine conditions in Yemen.

The noble American tradition of minding our own business. Bill Kauffman praises the tradition of so-called “isolationism” that opposes killing foreigners and meddling in their affairs.

On loving another country. Andrew Bacevich reminds us of Washington’s advice to avoid passionate attachments to other countries.