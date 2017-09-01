Once again, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found that Iran is in compliance with the terms of the nuclear deal:

Iran is honoring the terms of the landmark 2015 nuclear accord, the UN atomic watchdog said in its latest quarterly assessment today, according to news agencies that obtained the confidential six-page report. The latest International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assessment puts the agency charged with overseeing compliance with the nuclear accord at odds with members of the Donald Trump administration who have signaled that they want to declare Iran in breach of the deal. IAEA officials said they would not help the Trump administration make a false case for abandoning the agreement. “If they want to bring down the deal, they will,” an IAEA official told Reuters. “We just don’t want to give them an excuse to.”

The latest confirmation of Iranian compliance isn’t surprising, but it is important in that it shows that the nuclear deal continues to work as intended. Hard-line opponents of the deal here in the U.S. may not be satisfied with that, but that doesn’t matter. Iran’s nuclear program continues to be restricted under the provisions of the JCPOA, and their adherence to those restrictions is being effectively monitored and verified by the IAEA. The new report shows that hard-liners’ claims of Iranian non-compliance are baseless and their determination to sabotage the deal is dangerous and misguided. So far, the nuclear deal has done everything that its supporters said it would with respect to Iran’s nuclear program, and it has produced none of the results that its opponents promised would happen. The deal has been one of the more significant successes of modern U.S. diplomacy, and unless one of the parties to the deal chooses to renege on its commitments it will stay that way.