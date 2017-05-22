The Independent reports on a new Saudi “anti-terrorism” law that is so broad that it is practically guaranteed to be used to quash dissent rather than combat terrorism:

Saudi Arabia has put into effect a sweeping counter-terrorism law that human rights activists say allows the kingdom to prosecute as a terrorist anyone who demands reform, exposes corruption or otherwise engages in dissent.

Saudi Arabia is already under a despotic and authoritarian regime, but the new law further stifles and stigmatizes any form of criticism. Under the new law, terrorism is defined to be anything that “destabilises the society’s security or the state’s stability or exposes its national unity to harm,” which is so open-ended that almost any action or statement could be considered a violation. The measure was adopted in December, and it was published at the end of last week. Local and international human rights activists are dismayed:

Abdulaziz Al-Shubaily , a Saudi activist, described the law as a “catastrophe”. Adam Coogle, of Human Rights Watch, added: “The new law is draconian in spirit and letter, and there is every reason to fear that the authorities will easily and eagerly use it against peaceful dissidents.”

The Saudis are an extremely unreliable partner in fighting terrorism for reasons that Rod Dreher describes here. This latest measure makes clear that they are using the threat of terrorism to criminalize the slightest dissent. When the U.S. fully embraces this government as the Trump administration has done, these are the police state tactics that it is endorsing. Meanwhile, these tactics will be used in tandem with a policy of ignoring or indulging armed fanatics in Syria and Yemen when it suits their government’s goals, so the Saudis will use the rhetoric of “anti-terrorism” to crush their domestic critics while letting Al Qaeda and other jihadists run amok in the countries they are destabilizing.