Last month’s botched Yemen raid appears to have yielded nothing of value:

Last month’s deadly commando raid in Yemen, which cost the lives of a U.S. Navy SEAL and a number of children, has so far yielded no significant intelligence, U.S. officials told NBC News. Although Pentagon officials have said the raid produced “actionable intelligence,” senior officials who spoke to NBC News said they were unaware of any, even as the father of the dead SEAL questioned the premise of the raid in an interview with the Miami Herald published Sunday.

We heard a few weeks ago that Trump reportedly ordered the raid with inadequate intelligence and preparation, and now it seems that it achieved nothing except to get many civilians and one American killed. That would be bad enough, but to make matters worse the president won’t acknowledge that failure and continues to present the mission as a success. Even if the raid had yielded something useful, the lack of preparation and large number of civilian casualties would still mark it as a seriously flawed operation. Now it appears that it was much closer to being a complete failure. If Trump can’t admit even an obvious failure like this, that practically guarantees that there will be a repeat of the same errors that led to this outcome.