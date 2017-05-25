In a rare bit of good news, Joe Lieberman withdrew his name from consideration for FBI Director:

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, once a leading contender for FBI director, on Thursday withdrew himself from consideration for the post in a letter to President Donald Trump, citing the appearance of a conflict of interest. The former Connecticut senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate works at the same law firm as Marc Kasowitz, whom Mr. Trump retained earlier this week to serve on a team of private attorneys representing him in the broad special-counsel probe of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

The conflict of interest wasn’t just apparent, it was real, and it was present even before Trump went to his “go-to” attorney at a firm that has done legal work for him for years. Lieberman’s withdrawal is welcome news, but then someone as unqualified for the job as he was should never have been on the list of possible nominees in the first place. Trump now has the opportunity to choose someone with a suitable background in law enforcement instead of a former politician and crony, but I won’t be holding my breath.