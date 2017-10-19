The Wall Street Journal editors don’t like that European governments intend to honor the nuclear deal regardless of what the U.S. does:

The question for Europe is whether to double down on its investment of political capital and its own credibility in a deal Washington increasingly scorns and whose spirit Tehran habitually violates. The main trans-Atlantic crisis that could emerge will be if London, Paris and Berlin—the three EU governments that co-signed the 2015 deal—conclude that business interests with Tehran are more important than helping Washington enforce counter-proliferation measures.

Like practically every argument against the nuclear deal, this is dishonest and misleading. If there is a trans-Atlantic rift over the nuclear deal, it will happen because Trump and other Iran hawks in the U.S. have chosen to create one. Europeans shouldn’t be worried about their credibility in standing by an agreement endorsed by Britain, France, Germany, and the EU. They aren’t the ones that threaten to undermine or renege on the deal. The U.S. is damaging its credibility and needlessly straining relations with our allies by doing just that.

If our allies choose not to cooperate with Trump’s attempts to subvert the agreement by making new, unrealistic demands, they will be the ones trying to keep alive a major non-proliferation agreement in the face of reckless American bungling. They won’t be choosing “business interests with Iran” over helping Washington, because there is no help that needs to be provided. Our allies will be honoring the agreement that our government negotiated alongside them while our new administration chooses to shoot itself in the foot. The WSJ editors laughably call this “Europe’s Iranian moment of truth” when it is our government that is risking harm to our relations with allies by lying about the nuclear deal.