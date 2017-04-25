Katrina vanden Heuvel asks:

Where is the Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren of foreign policy?

The closest thing Democrats have to a vocal dissenter on foreign policy in the Senate is undoubtedly Chris Murphy of Connecticut. He has been one of the few members of Congress to demand an end to U.S. support for the war on Yemen on a regular basis, and more generally he has been one of the only elected Democrats in Washington making the case for a less hawkish foreign policy overall. He was also one of the early critics of Trump’s attack on the Syrian government, and correctly argued that Trump’s attack broke the law. Murphy’s arguments aren’t always the ones I would prefer, and he sometimes supports bad measures that he should be opposing, but he’s also taken a number of impressive, thankless stands against reckless and monstrous policies.

Murphy hasn’t been silent on foreign policy, and in some cases has been the loudest opponent of U.S. policy even when the president happened to be from his own party. The weird thing about vanden Heuvel’s complaint is that Murphy’s role as a critic of both Obama and Trump administration policies has been clear for a long time, but his name never comes up once in the column. He is providing the leadership that she is demanding, but for whatever reason she has overlooked it or chosen not to acknowledge it. It’s an odd omission and a missed opportunity to call attention to the important work that Murphy and his colleagues from both parties have been doing in their opposition to the atrocious U.S.-backed war on Yemen, among other things.