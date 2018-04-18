The American Conservative is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary. The magazine will be hosting a gala on May 3 to mark the occasion. Patrick Deneen, author of Why Liberalism Failed, will be our keynote speaker. We hope to build on the last fifteen years of promoting the causes of peace and restraint with the continued support of our readers, and we look to expand on our current efforts in both the magazine and website in the future.

If you are able to attend, you can purchase your tickets here. Silver Sponsors and above will be eligible to attend a VIP Q&A session with Prof. Deneen moderated by Rod Dreher and myself. We look forward to seeing you in May.