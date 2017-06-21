Theresa May’s weak position just became even weaker:

Theresa May will be forced to unveil a slimmed down and “humble” Queen’s Speech on Wednesday after failing to secure the support of the Democratic Unionist Party for her government. Speaking ahead of the speech, May acknowledged that the election result was “not the one I hoped for,” but she promised to “respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent.” However, in a sign of growing disarray at the top of government, May will push ahead with her Queen’s Speech, despite having failed to secure the support of the DUP to vote for it.

It was hard to see how May would be able to do much of anything even with a partnership with the DUP, and if she can’t get their support her predicament is even worse. SkyNews’ Ireland correspondent David Blevins has described this failure as a “a quite extraordinary debacle,” but at this point debacles of this kind are becoming more and more ordinary under May’s leadership.

Katy Balls comments on the content of the Queen’s Speech:

Today’s Queen’s Speech is notable not for what’s in it, but for what’s been left out. With no Tory majority and no agreement with the DUP, Theresa May has had to gut her 2017 Conservative Manifesto.

As Balls notes later on, the speech shows “May’s growing impotence.” The prime minister may still be in office for a little while, but she won’t be able to govern effectively.