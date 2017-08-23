A reader writes:

You have previously commented on the attraction of the alt-Right to young males (ages 15~30). I will adopt the same narrative frame you and Mr. Evans have used, to understand the mind of the young males of today. As with you and Evans, this following narration does not imply endorsement or justification, it is merely my best description.

They are boys searching for meaning and purpose. They wish to be warriors, but they see no dragons to slay. They want to be heroes, but they can find no one to save. Instead, they are told that they are the monsters, it is they from whom others must be saved. If they want to do their part, they can kindly walk to a dark corner, sit down, be quiet, and wait to die. If they want a few bonus points, a few nods of approvals from their masters (who are overwhelmingly all women, K-12), they can turn traitor against their sex, and ritually abase themselves and beg penance for the sins of all men. They can read stories and write essays about weak men and strong women. They can write poems about evil men and victimized, and therefore virtuous, women. They can be “allies”, second-class citizens in the righteous war against patriarchy, and seek whatever scraps of meaning they can find from slandering their own fathers and grandfathers.

All of this is deep, corrosive poison to boys. Fathers, both real and symbolic, are necessary to their development as men. Some of them have absent fathers, and have never known a man who bears the burden of existence with honor. Their future is a blank canvas, one that is rapidly-filled with the relentless propaganda of popular culture and school curricula that teaches toxic masculinity, and that the only virtuous masculinity is none at all. Some have weak fathers, whom they love desperately, but cannot truly respect. They see a meek life of drudgery and subjugation, both to the great systems that stand over them, and often to their wives. Just as the father shouts impotent curses at the banks and HR, so the son rages in silence at the school. For those who do have good fathers, those who live with honor and noble bearing, this ritualized slander is even more unacceptable. They are being asked to speak lies.

What is the response of boys? First, they learn self-censorship. Every boy, certainly every smart one, knows by the age of six that there are things he is not allowed to say. Some of this is the process of civilization, but the domain of the verboten is constantly expanding. They see their less intelligent, or less fortunate peers castigated for infractions, and they learn accordingly. Remember, they are still children at this age. Adults are demi-gods who speak the truth. They learn to repress their energies, temper their shouts. They see girls praised and boys chastised, and simply accept that this is what reality is.

By contrast, girls are actively encouraged at every opportunity. Girls are constantly told to be more confident, to speak more often and more loudly, to be a leader, to be rebellious. There are camps, scholarships, guest speakers, and STEM workshops, all for girls only. It’s a 24/7 pep rally. Obedient women don’t make history, et cetera. The boys grow more sullen, and the girls grow more contemptious of boys.

As they grow older, the sexual frustration grows from a persistent hum to a screaming roar. All constraints have been released from the expression of female sexuality — girls can wear whatever they want, bare as much skin as they wish, with makeup and pouts and selfies that advertise their desirability. Conversely, boys are told that revealing any hint of desire is wrong, and expressing any unwanted desire is criminal. This is basically psychological torture. It is parading frosted glasses of ice-cold water in front of a parched man in a desert. You can look, but you can’t touch. Actually, don’t look either.

Boys may learn to accept this, and even configure themselves for success in this environment, and negotiate a productive arrangement that affords them some autonomy. Smile and nod. But the desire is still there. They want to slay the dragon, save the girl. They want to be the hero. And they must find a way. Their psyche demands it. And if reality denies them, they will find it in fantasy. And so they do. In video games, where them can meet the enemy, where competence is rewarded. Where skill determines status, where teamwork and coordination against a common enemy builds trust and camaraderie among boys. They learn to make decisions, to act with decisiveness and to succeed, in a world with clear rules that they can understand. They find it in Japanese cartoons (anime), where the hero archetype has not been wiped out, and they can endlessly replay the narrative of the ambitious boy at the bottom of the totem pole, who, with hard work and loyal friends, overcomes many hardships to overcome nature, the enemy, and his own weakness, to reach the top and win the girl. And the sexual aspect? Well, porn is there, in ultra high-definition, with doe-eyed cooing women flattering them, regardless of how wretched they might be.

Unconditional acceptance. Video games, anime, and porn … it’s not merely a cliche, it’s a spiritual epidemic.

Then along comes a blog post on the internet, a video on Youtube. It’s a man, a man who speaks without apology. Who tells them that they don’t need to apologize for existing. He says that their lot in life is not to sit quietly and die. This is a man who hates the same people that have tormented them their whole lives. Who offers hope and a narrative in which they are not the bad guys, but the heroes they’ve always wanted to be. And he gives them a new enemy to fight, and new brothers-in-arms to fight with. He tells what them what they have always known, but have been waiting to hear: throw away the video games, anime and porn, and go for the real thing. He promises them purpose, meaning, power, and even success with women. What do you think happens next?

The church must offer a compelling alternative if it wishes to win the hearts of boys.