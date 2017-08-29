The above tweet by a leading liberal Evangelical is why the Nashville Statement is necessary. There is nothing new in the Statement. It is basic orthodox Christian theology on sexuality and gender — the sort of thing relatively few Christians would have challenged until recent years. A Southern Baptist theologian who signed the document and helped produce it tweets:

This is exactly right. Here is a subsequent tweet from Hatmaker:

This is what happens when you theologize guided by nothing but emotion. This is not Christianity. This is Moralistic Therapeutic Deism. Don’t misunderstand: theology does not stand abstractly apart from the world. You would have to have a heart of stone not to contemplate the lived experiences of people with doctrines. But you would have to have a head of pudding to think you could dismiss very clear and deep Biblical anthropology and moral teaching about sex and sexuality, to say nothing of the consistent witness of the Church from its founding until pretty much the day before yesterday.

You might recall my writing earlier this year about a speech I gave at a conservative Evangelical college, about The Benedict Option. A young woman in the audience asked me why “practices” are important in Christian living, and why it’s insufficient “to love Jesus with all our hearts, as I was taught growing up.” I explained that emotion alone is a poor guide to faithfulness and obedience. If we only follow our hearts, we will lose the Way. After the speech, a professor told me that nearly all of the Christian students reason (“reason”) in the fashion of this student. They are completely defenseless before claims that Biblically orthodox Christianity is “mean”.

Two years ago, the Southern Baptist leader Russell Moore penned an essay for First Things, titled “Evangelicals Won’t Cave.” In it, he wrote:

Now that the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case has nationalized same-sex marriage, America’s last hold-outs, conservative Evangelical Protestants, will eventually, we’re told, stop worrying and learn to love, or at least accept, the sexual revolution. As Americans grow more accustomed to redefined concepts of marriage and family, Evangelicals will convert to the new understanding and update their theologies to suit. This is not going to happen. The revolution will not be televangelized.

More:

But however confident and complacent are these helpers, they can’t change the fact that the Evangelical cave-in on sexual ethics is just not going to happen. There is no evidence for it, and no push among Evangelicals to start it. In order to understand this, one has to know two things about Evangelicals. One, Evangelical Protestants are “catholic” in their connection to the broader, global Body of Christ and to two millennia of creedal teaching; and two, Evangelicals are defined by distinctive markers of doctrine and practice. The factors that make Evangelicals the same as all other Christians, as well as the distinctive doctrines and practices that set us apart, both work against an Evangelical accommodation to the sexual revolution.

I wonder if Dr. Moore — a signer of the Nashville Statement — would say the same thing today. A Pew survey earlier this year found a profound generational divide among white Evangelicals regarding homosexuality. Excerpt from the Washington Post account:

Just a decade ago, the gap between younger evangelicals and older evangelicals on the issue was not wide, according to the Pew Research Center. But a new survey suggests that the generational divide has grown much wider, with about half of evangelicals born after 1964 now favoring gay marriage.

According to Pew, 47 percent of Generation X/millennial evangelicals (those born after 1964) favor gay marriage, compared with 26 percent of boomer and older evangelicals (those born between 1928 and 1964).

But there’s a wrinkle:

Some evangelicals believe there’s a difference between supporting gay marriage as a public policy matter and gay marriage as sanctioned by churches. A large majority of white evangelicals (including younger generations) continue to see homosexual relations as morally wrong, according to the General Social Survey.

The 2016 survey found 75 percent of white evangelicals saying homosexual sexual relations are always or nearly always wrong. That number is down from 82 percent in 1996 and 90 percent in 1987. The survey does not show a large generational gap, however. In 2014-2016 surveys, 70 percent of Generation X/millennial white evangelicals said same-sex sexual relations are nearly always or always wrong, compared to 81 percent of baby boomers/older generations.

I understand the distinction being made here, but I don’t see how “personally opposed, but” can stand over time, given the rapidity of cultural change, and the severe sanctions, social and legal, that will be inflicted on religious believers who dissent from this ideology. And you’d have to be a fool to believe that if Biblical orthodoxy on sexual matters becomes optional within the church, that heterodox Christians like Hatmaker would tolerate the orthodox. After all, why would you put up with those who believe in doctrines that cause “suffering, rejection, shame, and despair”?

This really is a bright red line — and it’s far more important than many conservative Christians understand. If the Church surrenders on this issue, it will abandon more than its members understand. As I write in The Benedict Option:

Early Christianity’s sexual teaching does not only come from the words of Christ and the Apostle Paul; more broadly, it emerges from the Bible’s anthropology. The human being bears the image of God, however tarnished by sin, and is the pinnacle of an order created and imbued with meaning by God.

In that order, man has a purpose. He is meant for something, to achieve certain ends. When Paul warned the Christians of Corinth that having sex with a prostitute meant that they were joining Jesus Christ to that prostitute, he was not speaking metaphorically. Because we belong to Christ as a unity of body, mind, and soul, how we use the body and the mind sexually is a very big deal.

Anything we do that falls short of perfect harmony with the will of God is sin. Sin is not merely rule breaking but failing to live in accord with the structure of reality itself.

The Christian who lives in reality will not join his body to another’s outside the order God gives us. That means no sex outside the covenant through which a man and a woman seal their love exclusively through Christ. In orthodox Christian teaching, the two really do become “one flesh” in a way that transcends the symbolic.

If sex is made holy through the marriage covenant, then sex within marriage is an icon of Christ’s relationship with His people, the church. It reveals the miraculous, life-giving power of spiritual communion, which occurs when a man and a woman—and only a man and a woman—give themselves to each other. That marriage could be unsexed is a total novelty in the Christian theological tradition.

“The significance of sexual difference has never before been contingent upon a creature’s preferences, or upon whether or not God gave it episodically to a particular creature to have certain preferences,” writes Catholic theologian Christopher Roberts. He goes on to say that for Christians, the meaning of sexuality has always depended on its relationship to the created order and to eschatology—the ultimate end of man.

“As was particularly clear, perhaps for the first time in Luther, the fact of a sexually differentiated creation is reckoned to human beings as a piece of information from God about who and what it meant to be human,” writes Roberts.

Contrary to modern gender theory, the question is not Are we men or women? but How are we to be male and female together? The legitimacy of our sexual desire is limited by the givenness of nature. The facts of our biology are not incidental to our personhood. Marriage has to be sexually complementary because only the male-female pair mirrors the generativity of the divine order. “Male and female he made them,” says Genesis, revealing that complementarity is written into the nature of reality.

Easy divorce stretches the sacred bond of matrimony to the breaking point, but it does not deny complementarity. Gay marriage does. Similarly, transgenderism doesn’t merely bend but breaks the biological and metaphysical reality of male and female. Everything in this debate (and many others between traditional Christianity and modernity) turns on how we answer the question: Is the natural world and its limits a given, or are we free to do with it whatever we desire?

What these pastors, theologians, and Evangelical leaders have done is hugely important. So much is at stake! But it is only a start — and the laity cannot leave these leaders standing alone. The challenge Christians face to Biblical orthodoxy is overwhelming — and heterodox Evangelicals have a hurricane-force wind at their backs. For example, when our children are going to schools — public, private, and yes, even religious — in which their peers enthusiastically endorse homosexuality and gender ideology, we cannot realistically expect them to embrace fidelity? Again, from The Benedict Option:

Peer pressure really begins to happen in middle childhood. Psychology researcher Judith Rich Harris, in her classic book The Nurture Assumption, says that kids at that age model their own behavior around their peer group’s. Writes Harris, “The new behaviors become habitual—internalized, if you will—and eventually become part of the public personality. The public personality is the one that a child adopts when he or she is not at home. It is the one that will develop into the adult personality.”

Harris points to the example of immigrants and their children. Study after study shows that no matter how strong the home culture, first-generation offspring almost always conform to the values of the broader culture. “The old culture is lost in a single generation,” she writes. “Cultures are not passed on from parents to children; the children of immigrant parents adopt the culture of their peers.”

It is not enough to think orthodox thoughts. We have to make our churches, our families, and our Christian schools places where a countercultural Christian orthodoxy is lived out and embedded in the practices of daily life. It is not remotely enough to say “thou shalt not,” not today. Young Christians — and even not so young Christians — need the bigger picture of why male and female matter so much, and why traditional marriage is inseparable from orthodox Christianity. You cannot excise these things from the Christian religion without it collapsing, in part (but not wholly) because the theological contortions one has to do to justify these things so radically opposed to the Bible’s revelation fatally compromises its authority.

Abandoning Christian sexual orthodoxy is the Prosperity Gospel of the Religious Left. In the US, majorities of Catholics, Eastern Orthodox, and Mainline Protestant Christians have embraced heterodoxy on this vital issue. Evangelicals are still holding — for now. This tweet below is correct — and not just for Evangelical pastors:

UPDATE: Here is liberal Lutheran (ELCA) pastor Nadia Bolz-Weber, with a point-by-point denial of the Nashville Statement. It really is a different religion. Be thankful for the clarity, at least.

UPDATE.2: Look, I’m not going to post liberal trolling. If you have a substantive critical comment to make from the left, fine, make it and I’ll approve it. Griping about Trump, or engaging in whataboutism, is not going to be published.

  1. ginger says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:18 am

    About article 11. I hope that speaking the truth in love at all times also includes not addressing women in 2nd or third marriages as “Mrs. insert last name of 2nd or 3rd (or 5th) husband” and referring to these women as concubines or adulteresses instead. Same goes for the adulterous so-called husbands. “Hi John! How’s your concubine today?” “Hi Sally! How’s your adulterous partner today?

    Otherwise, they’ve lost me. And I’m no raging leftist who believes we get to define ourselves any way we like. But if speaking the truth in love applies only to transgenders, homosexuals, etc. and not to heterosexual violators of Christ’s words about marriage, this group has zero credibility with me. Adherence to Biblical sexual rules for thee but not for me.

  2. Michael says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Rod…it seems that the difference in the two anthropologies is that Nadia and the rest believe that active homosexual relationships have been discerned to be part of the “structure of reality” that defines just what must be conformed to. This discernment has been arrived at through the more “modern” and thus “superior” cognitive lenses of psychology and philosophy. They also seem to hold a “progress bias”, a kind of chronological snobbery that holds that all things contemporary are superior because they are contemporary compared to what came before which is by comparison necessarily deficient. Its what makes them so rock sure of themselves in their conclusions and views of their opponents as backwards and retrograde. This fusion of spirit, science and the age makes this whole realm incredible daunting for those who hold a more traditional review. The odd thing is that the churches that more strongly hold to these lines are imploding quite fast, when you would think it would be the opposite. Many of these denominations have clergy surpluses in the light of shrining and dying congregations that ironically are now sustained by significant monetary endowments that were offered by preceding generations that would likely be shocked by such propositions from the pulpits they paid for.

  3. Phillip says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    From The Denver Statement:

    WE DENY that God is a boy and has actual arms.

    Sounds like a denial of the Second Person of the Trinity.

    It really is a different religion.

  4. Rusty says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I’ll accept the challenge at face value, and muddle through with a head of pudding.

  5. dfb says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:30 am

    “Anything we do that falls short of perfect harmony with the will of God is sin. Sin is not merely rule breaking but failing to live in accord with the structure of reality itself.”

    I had thought “perfect harmony with the will of God” is sanctity. Is there no space between sin and sanctity? St. Paul in 1 Corinthians 7 suggests that it is better for the unmarried to remain unmarried, giving in only if one can’t control oneself. This implies, does it not, that “perfect harmony with the will of God” involves physical chastity.

    Again, does Dreherian theology recognize no space for humans between sin and sanctity?

    [NFR: Sin is missing the mark. Sin is failing to live by the will of God. All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. That doesn’t mean we don’t wake up every day and try to live sinless lives, even knowing that we will fail (and the extent to which we succeed is because of our cooperation with His grace). — RD]

  6. Oakinhou says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    “In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things, charity.” St. Agustine.

    Rod, you and I don’t see eye to eye on the matters covered by the Nashville Declaration, and that’s ok. I know I won’t convince you, but allow me to say why I believe your (general you) efforts to shore up “small o-orthodox Christianity” are actually bringing the opposite result.

    For centuries, Christians of different ilks considered that concepts like real presence, adult baptism, intercession of the saints, etc., where essential matters. Matters that defined reality. Matters worth going to war about, because everlasting salvation was at stake if error was allowed to creep into unsuspecting minds. And we are not talking centuries ago. Many parents of the Nashville Declaration drafters would have denied that Catholics were Christians.

    All that, we are told now, was in vain, Like the Civil War turned into the Recent Unpleasantness between the States, the real presence is a non-essential. The Eternal Subordination of the Son (Arianism with a new name?) is a non essential. We now have a new paradigm of what being a Christian means. We have new big red lines.

    You will say this emphasis on gender and sexuality matters have been pushedfirth by the culture we are living in. But the culture talks about many other things: about statues, about the relationships between natives and foreigners (something Jesús did talk about explicitly), about climate change, about the change in the economic environment, about health care, about the death penalty. Are there any red lines for Christians in any of these matters?

    The culture is not asking you (general you, again) to paint the bright red lines between what is Christianity and what is not. The signatories of the Nashville Declaration are doing that on their own free will. They are, they say, just giving witness of what being a Christian is.

    What they are implicitly saying is: “No matter what else you believe, even if you do believe in the Eternal Subordination, if you believe in these postulates, you are a Christian; but if you cannot subscribe to it, even if you confess the Nicene Creed, well, you are not a Christian ”

    And those at the receiving end are thinking “This Declaration does not reflect my lived experience, so I guess I’m not a Christian after all”

    As Obama had to learn, once you draw big red lines, you have to live by them, or pretend they never were (like we somehow pretend that the Thirty Years War had no real cause, because faith vs works are non-essentials). It these are the real red lines, I guess you’ll find most people in the USA (or Europe, or Latin America) will not be able to abide by them (*). You are welcome to rule Ms Hatmaker or me outside of small o-orthodox Christianity. But that only makes small o-orthodox Christianity smaller.

    (*) starting with Article I’s lifelong marriages requirement, which will be ignored by most signatories who only read the gay and transgender sections, and were happy to sign because it did not affect them.

  7. Elijah says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Erin Manning hit all the important points spot-on, and I couldn’t agree more with everything she wrote.

    The one thing I’ll add to this discussion is Hatmaker’s insistence that “we shld listen”. That is so disingenuous – she doesn’t want a dialogue, but a conversion. She believes anyone who holds to an orthodox position is guilty of perpetuating shame, etc. just as Erin says: Emotional Blackmail.

  8. Philly guy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Adamant- why should she start new religion? The established one invites coopting.

  9. Bob Taylor says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:59 am

    It’s easy for the Christian to discern what is going on. We’re seeing an increasingly insolent display of 1 Timothy 4:1; people are departing from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of demons.

    As others have so ably pointed out, it’s those who live by the ethos Jen ( who’s talking through her hatmaker ), and those like her, proclaim who suffer the shame, heartbreak and despair.

    I’ve been celibate for decades, because I am disabled ( but hardly so disabled I wouldn’t have been able to be “sexually active,” that is, a fornicator and/or adulterer ) and
    haven’t had the money to support a family, so I haven’t been able to get married. As I approach my dotage, I recognize the increasing improbability that I’ll ever be married. This makes me more wistful than outright sad. Here are things I haven’t had: shame, heartbreak, despair, the desire to take a knife and go a’cutting on myself, or any impulse to commit suicide which I judge to be more coercive than the dull, occasional, lazy nagging which I realize afflicts most people occasionally, and which is really not much more than a snit.

    Awhile back, Fran Macadam summed up Charles Cosimano perfectly: a bargain basement Mephistopheles. Note to the Cosimano types who are on scene in this precinct: He that sitteth in the Heavens shall laugh.

  10. Surly says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Rod-apologies for putting this in the combox, but I don’t know how else to ask about it. There is an aggressive video ad from Dignity Memorial that opens a loud video and resets the anchor point on the page so that it keeps forcing me up to the top of the page and I can’t scroll and read comments without being interrupted. I’ve tried numerous browsers and also tried incognito mode. I’ve been interrupted twice nope now 3 times in trying to write this comment. I’m going to have to lay off TAC until your ad service is fixed.

  11. Perichoresis says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:13 am

    TA: “According to Article 10, a person or organization’s position on LGBT issues is the only view on sexual morality that renders someone no longer a Christian.”

    “Only”? Where does it say that? That is just the *presenting* issue in the current cultural context and so it is the one that is addressed specifically.

  12. Perichoresis says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Oakinhou: “You are welcome to rule Ms Hatmaker or me outside of small o-orthodox Christianity. But that only makes small o-orthodox Christianity smaller.”

    Why are you assuming that the purpose of this statement is to make small-o orthodox Christianity *bigger*?

  13. DN says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I wouldn’t concede Hatmakers’ points about the consequences of orthodox Christian doctrines on sexuality either. Pretty soon Progressives are going to have to start explaining why these negative outcomes (shame, self-harm, etc.) continue despite a drastically more welcoming and affirming society. It is implausible to me that the mere presence of a Christian, even quietly living out her faith, in the vicinity is enough to drive one to suicide.

  14. Stay At Home Wife says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:19 am

    To Oakinhou and anybody who’d rather discuss “real doctrine”:

    Yes, but. You make a decent point, but: if we truly believe that God cares enough about humanity to actually become human and have an actual fleshly body, then how can we say that he is uninterested in what we do with our own fleshly bodies?

    If we truly believe that Jesus Christ really did suffer and die on the cross despite not actually wanting to do so (“Father, remove this cup”), then how can we say that nobody should ever have to bear any uncomfortable crosses because God just wants us to be happy?

    If we truly believe that we receive the actual Body and Blood of Christ in Holy Communion in such a way that Jesus is well and truly mingled with our own bodies and blood, then how can we say that how we use our bodies has no spiritual impact?

    If we truly believe that the Scriptures are inspired by the Holy Spirit and given to us for our edification, then how can we say that the so-inspired physical authors of the text are just unenlightened meanies?

    Real, substantive doctrine does matter – absolutely. But real, substantive doctrine necessarily has practical implications that play out in the lives of believers.

    For example – if I truly believe that in Christ, I live and move and have my being, then I should probably stop allowing myself to get so worked up by the antics of unbelievers and instead tend to my own vocations and spiritual affairs – which I’m now going to do.

    Have a blessed day!

  15. Perichoresis says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:30 am

    galanx: “Evangelicals, like most Christians, will continue the practices they like- pre- and post-marital sex, etc.- while opposing the practices- homosexuality, etc.- they personally don’t feel tempted by, no matter what statements their leaders make.”

    Article II of the statement completely condemns pre and post-marital sex.

  16. Margaret says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Well, I don’t know that it was a good idea to name this after a city — but then I live in the Nashville area — and then what you’ve shared as the “Denver statement” — also don’t know that that’s a good idea to tie it to a city, but in both cases I am grateful for clarity. I came into the Eastern Orthodox Christian church from the Episcopal (American high church but not called Anglican) liturgical worship with the idea that it (Eastern Orthodoxy) was counter cultural to the way our so called Christian parent organization was joining up with the secular world — Praise God! It’s been 12 years and I’ve noticed in that time the way Eastern Orthodox teach marriage as a sacrament and hold the marriage ceremony with crowns and prayers is very different than most Christian approaches to marriage. There is a true acknowledgement and importance of male and female humans made in the image of God with free will that appears more obvious to me in this ceremony than in other Christian marriage services. Another area of life for Eastern Orthodox Christians, the approach to sin is emphasized — as you say here — as missing the mark. Christians fall and get up, fall and get up with the grace of God. There is a LOT of educating of what Christian teaching and practice actually contains. Perhaps this “Nashville statement” and the comments generated in agreement, in explanation and in opposition will draw attention to looking at Christian teaching, tradition and true worship in spirit and truth of Father, Son and Holy Spirit. (Of course this statement falls far short of much of the glory of God revealed in the early Ecumenical councils 🙂 — but maybe it will encourage people to read those texts!)

  17. Will Harrington says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

    William Tighe says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:32 pm
    “Since “Evangelicals” have largely caved in over women’s ordination, it is inevitable that they will do so over homosexual marriage”

    It’s really not. See, you are drawing an equivalence between Evangelical pastors and the priesthood. While there is some overlap, there is no priesthood in Evangelical denominations. This being the case, the existence of female pastors in evangelical circles simply is not an indicator of anything. Even in the most traditional of Churches, women have always filled pastoral roles, but not priests or bishops. They have been abbesses and deacons and spiritual mothers. The evangelicals simply do not share an ecclesiology comparable to traditional churches. They will not necessarily follow in the footsteps of the Episcopal church which did claim to have valid orders of the priesthood and episcopacy.

  18. VikingLS says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

    While I can’t make an argument based on scripture or tradition (which means in orthodox terms, I don’t have an argument) speaking strictly practically I wouldn’t object to gay marriage being blessed if it came with the expectation of premarital chastity and monogamy within marriage, and that being stated EXPLICITLY.

    What Bolz-Weber seems to want is to see the secular counterculture baptized without reservation. That we can’t do.

  19. William Tighe says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:54 am

    “I don’t see Biblical support for the idea that God opposes polygamy.”

    If “Biblical” means Old Testament, one can argue this case, but it is simply absurd as regards the New Testament. True, there is no commandment “thou shalt not commit polygamy,” just as there is none stating “thou shalt not revolt against the Roman authorities,” but it is implicit throughout the NT and explicit at places such as Mark 10:8, Matthew 19:5, not to mention I Corinthians 6:16, that it is “the two” (and not “the three” or “the seven”) that constitute a Christian marriage. One has to be pretty ignorant of the Bible, or just plain stupid or willful, to ignore it.

    “@William Tighe: This is a common trope, and I would like to see an explanation, besides “look what happened to the Episcopal Church.” In my reading of history, the Episcopal Church (and the PCUSA) lost sight of who Jesus is, and the cruciform nature of our faith. Everything flowed from there.”

    The Episcopal Church, the Scandinavian Lutheran State Churches, the German Protestant Landeskirchen, and, more recently, the British Anglican churches all demonstrate the pattern of arguing for, and ultimately accepting, WO because “the biblical passages are obscure and inconclusive” and/or “they reflect a social and cultural milieu that is outdated” while most of the proponents of WO in all those churches dismissed as “alarmist” or even “absurd” the views which some far-sighted “prophets” in all of those bodies enunciated at the time, to the effect that “homosexual marriage” could, and eventually would, be “justified” by those same arguments. Lo and behold!; 25 to 40 years later, variously, in those same “churches” the very same arguments were advanced for accepting homosexual pseudogamy as had been for WO, with some advocates explicitly making the connection in the form of “Well, now that we’ve accepted WO, we have no reason for accepting HoPs.”

    My belief is that they are part of the same package deal. I have written extensively on this subject as regards the Scandinavian churches (and in praise of the Latvian Lutherans who, having accepted WO in 1975, began to eschew the vice in 1993, and formally repudiated it in 2016. Interested readers may wish to peruse some of my articles in Touchstone on the topic.

  20. Rob G says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:55 am

    “But if speaking the truth in love applies only to transgenders, homosexuals, etc. and not to heterosexual violators of Christ’s words about marriage, this group has zero credibility with me. Adherence to Biblical sexual rules for thee but not for me.”

    This sounds a lot like “I don’t go to church because it’s full of hypocrites!” It may be a fact, but it doesn’t negate the overall truth of the thing. If you’re waiting for perfection you’ll be waiting a long time.

    “You are welcome to rule Ms Hatmaker or me outside of small o-orthodox Christianity. But that only makes small o-orthodox Christianity smaller.”

    That many contemporary small-o orthodox Christians may be somewhat foggy about the locations of the “real red lines” doesn’t mean that the lines are nonexistent.

    The problem with non-orthodox Christians is that they think that because some of the lines seem to have gotten fuzzy they can repaint them wherever they want.

  21. Will Harrington says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:56 am

    “Now, you may argue that someone’s view on gay marriage does dictate whether they are a Christian or not. Just understand that if you do, you are the one who is “making Christianity all about the sex”.”

    Nonsense. The Christianity is about metanoia. Repentance and the seeking to become more and more confirmed to the will of god. If sex gets in the way of that, then that is the issue we will deal with. For the person who is hung up on that issue, it IS all about sex and they assume that this is what the Church is preoccupied with. This is simply projection. The Church is occupied with making saints and saving souls, which should also be the preoccupation of Christians.

  22. JZ says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:58 am

    God is either synonymous with Truth, or He isn’t. God is either eternal and unchanging, or he isn’t. God’s truth is either good, or it isn’t.

    If the fruit of doctrine regularly & consistently creates shame, self-harm, suicide, & broken hearts, families, & churches, we shld listen.

    This is the abandonment of reason. The only way you can believe this, without denying the basic characteristics of God, is to believe the constant understanding of Christians (and Jews) since the time of Christ (and before) has been wrong. You also have to completely butcher the clear meaning of scripture. If you accept that God is true and good, the only possible conclusion is that the Church’s teaching on sexuality is GOOD NEWS that offers freedom to people so that they can live out their lives as God created them. What Hatmaker said is sacrilege – making what is holy, unholy.

    Now that the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case has nationalized same-sex marriage, America’s last hold-outs, conservative Evangelical Protestants, will eventually, we’re told, stop worrying and learn to love, or at least accept, the sexual revolution.

    That bold part is, well, untrue. It’s also quite ironic given what happened 500 years ago.

  23. William Tighe says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Oakinhou wrote:

    “All that, we are told now, was in vain, Like the Civil War turned into the Recent Unpleasantness between the States, the real presence is a non-essential.”

    Sez who? LibProts maybe, and their Catholic and Orthodox fellow-travelers, but not Orthodox Catholics and Orthodox.

