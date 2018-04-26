In Salina, Kansas — pop. 47,707 — a controversy has arisen over a middle school leadership retreat. A local TV station reports:

Concerned mother Rachel Hinde-Constantino says girls told her no questions were off limits at the retreat, and she had no idea when she signed the consent form that the conversation would take a turn in which she did not approve. She says the program is intended to help middle-school girls to be able to ask questions about themselves and to understand things like their body image and to be able to have healthy discussions about that, as well as nutrition. The conversation went beyond what was appropriate for middle-school aged students, Hinde-Constantino says. “There were comments ranging from oral sex, anal sex, comments about masturbation, and it’s okay to have sex on the first date (and) it’s okay to have multiple sex partners,” she says. “There was even a comment about taking nude selfies and things that we feel are absolutely intolerable when we did not consent to it.” Hinde-Constantino says the remarks happened in a couple small group discussion during a panel called ‘Respecting our Sexual Selves.” She says the topics were brought on by one or two people who felt the need to share information beyond what their children expected to discuss. She says juniors and seniors in high school served as the panelists, but there was adult supervision.

Many — but by no means all — of the parents are saying “What’s the big deal?” One named Megan Yoder commented (mistakes in the original; I’m not hiding names because it’s taken from a TV station’s public Facebook page):

As a middle school teacher, I am PERFECTLY ok with what the teacher covered. I once heard two girls talking at lunch… “if you eat pop rocks and drink orange soda, you can’t get pregnant.” [smiley face] Whether we want to face it or not students are highly engaged in sexual content, whether they are doing it or talking about. As a parent, wouldn’t you want them to be able to ask questions from an educated person versus lunch table “expert”? I can remember sex Ed that we received a freshman … it covered puberty again … this is not what we needed to learn. We should have learned the facts about sex, STDs, etc. Believe it or not some people still believe that a woman can’t get pregnant if she’s on top.

To which Rachel Hinde-Constantino, one of the complaining parents, replied to this middle school teacher (again, I reproduce it as it appears on the page):

Megan Yoder If you’re comfortable with telling 12 and 13 year old girls to lie, possibly commit crimes by suggesting nude photos are okay to take and send when you’re under the legal age, and how to put a condom on using your mouth, then this retreat was for you! Lol.

Hinde-Constantino then reproduced the permission slip the school sent home to parents:

Good for Rachel Hinde-Constantino. If my daughter had to sit there and listen to older teenage skanks groom these 12 and 13 year olds with this filth, while adults stood by and facilitated it, I would have raised the roof at the school board.

On the other hand, let’s consider that the parents and teachers who cheer for this stuff are teaching the rest of us a valuable lesson. I have no doubt that many of the kids in middle school in Salina, and everywhere else, are immersed in this stink via the Internet, social media, and the rest. It might well be the case that parents who are shocked that this is toxic water in which their young sons and daughters swim will use this episode to face some hard truths about our culture, and about their responsibilities as parents.

In which case I invite them to watch this PBS Frontline episode from 18 years ago. We lost the culture a long time ago. There is no geographical escape from it. If it’s happening in Salina…

A reader who lives in the Salina area, and who brought this story to my attention, remarks:

The amazing thing about the comments from parents is that they seem to overwhelmingly justify the school’s blunder because: they are trying and others are not and it is better than what the already sexually active students are learning on the internet and in the hallways and locked rooms. If this is not a malformative environment for Christians to put their kids in, what is? It is a hell of a lot more exciting than church and therefore a hell of a lot more influential. Will the true confessions of these parents regarding the near universal sexual activity of middle schoolers move any Christian parents to choose a different education?

Some of them, maybe. I hope also it motivates creative thinking by all serious Christians about how to combat this decadence — including creating scholarship programs to help active members of the congregation who can’t afford Christian school tuition pay the bills for it. But look: don’t think Christian schools are the complete solution. Everything depends on the ethos in particular schools. Still, we have to start somewhere.

UPDATE: A reader e-mails:

But if a parent permitted Harvey Weinstein to say the same things to their middle school daughters it would be considered child abuse. I wish they would give us the rules on what constitutes “a hostile environment.” Funny how that works.

UPDATE.2: Another reader e-mails: