This was one of the iconic photos in The Little Way of Ruthie Leming: a shot of Ruthie’s daughter Claire, coming to see her mother in the hospital several days after Ruthie’s Stage Four cancer diagnosis. Look how beatific she was, just snuggling in next to Mama. This was 2011.

And here is 2017, Claire’s graduation from high school She’s going to college in the fall to study nursing. Seeing how much of a different good nurses made for her mother inspired Claire to follow in their footsteps. Just though you Little Way readers would like to know.