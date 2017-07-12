Some amazing responses to my “Terrible Cost Of Porn” post from this morning. These came in the mail, and I post them with permission:

First off, I want to offer you a profound and heartfelt thank you. This won’t make sense until I offer a little bit of a back story about myself. I am a man in my early-20’s who was raised in a fairly devout Protestant home, attending church every Sunday and Wednesday nights until I was around the age of 15. My family attended this church in the very liberal, atheist Pacific Northwest, and let me say that I learned just about every amoral behavior I could from people I met at church. I had my first encounter with Marijuana in a church parking lot. My friends from youth group turned me on to pornography at the age of 11 (perhaps one of the worst decisions I ever made, but more on that later). These same friends taught me how to swear, catcalled the girls in our youth group, and gave me a pretty good compilation of dirty jokes (I confess, I still enjoy the jokes). My mom stopped attending the church around the time I turned 14 or 15. She had a falling out with the leaders of the church when she served on the board directing the youth ministry. She had seen what I was learning at youth group and at church and urged a change in course for our youth ministry from one focused on seeming “cool” to one focused on actually imparting the importance of orthodoxy AND orthopraxy. She was laughed off as a hyper-conservative freak (she was raised in the south and was always seen as something of an oddity in our corner of the world). She became so frustrated she left the church and urged me to stop attending youth group. But those were my friends, and I, too, thought she was overreacting. It was just a bit of fun wasn’t it? My parents divorced when I was 16. I was going through confirmation at the time (a little late), and still saw myself as a committed Christian despite rarely displaying any behavior that would cause anyone else to describe me that way. I’m the oldest child in my family and have always had deeply conservative views on life (again, contradictory to my lifestyle). Around this time, I was volunteering on the Santorum campaign in Washington state. I was scared for my sisters, knowing being raised in single-parent households was bad for emotional development. I was angry and hurt, feeling that my parents had betrayed me by breaking their vow of “to death do us part.” I sought answers and healing for my anger at the church I was still attending. I found none I yearned for some deep meaning, some sort of way of understanding everything that was going on in my incredibly fucked up brain at the time (pardon the language). The divorce, a fairly debilitating porn addiction (again, more on this later), and multiple failed attempts at relationships (strangely, because the girls were always fearful to commit) had left me feeling empty and unmoored. My parents moved between three different houses/apartments that year, and that didn’t help. But my youth group leaders practiced Moralistic Therapeutic Deism through and through and all they focused on was providing me with some sort of new age, semi-spiritually infused psychological claptrap counseling. I became so disgusted I began to lose my faith. In fact, I quickly became very hostile to faith and organized religion. I remained deeply conservative but prided myself on being more intelligent than the other suckers. I was “smart enough” to figure out that religion was just to placate the fears of the “stupid people” (yes, I really was this pretentious). I continued to go through confirmation, because I had made a commitment and I don’t break those, but I did say I would not ask for membership in the church when I stood on the stage with my confirmation group. My youth group leader called my mom and asked her if maybe, just maybe, could I just “pretend” to ask for membership? My youth group leader said I was a leader among my peers and that if the others saw me renouncing the church, the others might follow suit. She wasn’t so concerned that I’d lost my faith. She was just concerned that I not LOOK like I lost my faith, because that would be an embarrassment. To the credit of my mother, whom I genuinely believe should be up for canonization shortly, my mom was furious with the youth group leader and told her so in no uncertain terms– despite the fact that I know my leaving the faith broke my mother’s heart deeply. From about 16 through to November-December 2016 time frame, I lived a life of pretty pure hedonism. I struggled with romantic relationships (I’ve had one successful, long-term one, but even that was clouded by the girl’s inability to commit–I’m unfortunately still pretty madly in love with her). I consumed nearly every drug I could get my hands on, developing a deep dependency on cocaine and nicotine for a time. I continued to watch porn multiple times a day and engage in promiscuous sex–I even went so far as to engage in a threesome. All this while remaining on the face of it a very successful person for my age. I go to a small liberal-arts school in the South, have been awarded a full-ride scholarship for academic excellence, have been elected to campus wide leadership roles, have served as a leader in my fraternity, and am in the top 5% of my class. I say this not to brag, but rather to say that people looked at me as though I was someone to look up to. I knew, however, that something big was missing. Or at least I began to know around May of 2016. Everything seemed to be going well, I was poised for success, I had great friends, and I had an absolute blast partying every weekend. But I felt empty. In the Spring of 2016, I went with a good friend of mine to his lake house to celebrate his grandfather’s 80th birthday. The grandfather’s best friend was a Catholic priest, whom I ended up drinking some wine with and having a conversation. He told me I wasn’t an atheist–I was just on a vacation from God. I’d be back he said. I laughed in the moment, said I liked the way he put that, and tried to ignore it. But I thought about that phrase often for the next six months. Not long before the election last year, I stumbled upon to the American Conservative (I was working a little on the Trump campaign and was led to the site through that). I read one of your blog posts. And another. And another. And another. I won’t go too much into detail as I’m already annoyingly rambling, but God spoke to me through your work. Your blog posts made me realize that I needed to return to the faith. I tried some Methodist services, some Presbyterian services, and an Episcopalian service. It all still felt empty. I read one of your posts about orthodox services, and I decided to at least try a Catholic Mass (I was raised with a Southern mother and a British father, so my household had no shortage of anti-Catholic bias). One of my professors whom I have grown very close to is a Catholic, so I asked where he attended Mass. From the first service I attended at the local Cathedral, I knew I had found what I was missing. I will be going through confirmation in the fall. I have given up heavy drinking, stay away from drugs, and have sworn off casual sex. I feel happier, more fulfilled, and calmer. I have some answers–or at least enough faith to know that if I don’t have the answers, God does. And I have you (and God and my professor) to thank for that. So, sincerely, deeply, thank you. Notice that in the list of things I don’t do anymore, I did not say that I have given up watching Porn. That’s because I tried. In fact, I try multiple times a week. I pray about it. I have sought spiritual mentorship on it. I easily gave up cocaine, nicotine, binge drinking, and casual sex. But I cannot give up pornography. Well, I give it up multiple times a week actually. But it never sticks. I think it is evil, soulless, empty, and always leaves me feeling that way. But I still find it incredibly difficult to stay away. The Bible and spiritual guidance have helped me to lessen my dependence on it, certainly. But I cannot rid my life of it. It is a looming presence despite my deep knowledge that it could destroy my life and any hopes I have of a fulfilling, intimate relationship. I have told my mother to keep my young sisters (in early High School and Middle School) off technology as much as possible, and I know that if I am ever blessed enough to have children of my own, I will do my utmost to keep them far, far away from porn. I have even begun to tell my friends of how corrosive it is (even just physically–huge cause of young E.D.). I have been shocked how many of my friends, even the liberal atheists, have said they absolutely agree–that they, too, feel porn is empty and sad but that they just can’t stay away. I apologize for the length and rambling-nature of this email. But I had a lot to thank you for and I didn’t think the weight of it would come across unless I gave a little back story. I also wanted to give you yet another example of how disgustingly corrosive pornography is–and how even people who have no relationship with God can sense something is wrong with the stuff, but just can’t give it up. Thanks for your time and all you do. I remain a faithful reader. I think that same Professor who is helping me convert has probably grown annoyed with how frequently I have sent him one of your posts. But it is truly exciting when someone writes what I think and I learn that I’m not merely a lone crazy person worrying about societal disintegration.

Here’s another letter:

I am very grateful to God for your highlighting of the pornography epidemic (not too strong a word), and in light of your most recent article I wanted to share some of my own experiences in the hope that it would enrich your understanding and perhaps enlighten some of your readers. To quote your piece: “For Sue’s surgery isn’t in some inner-city borough where kids may have been brutalised or come from cultures where such practices are commonly used as contraception. Sue works in the leafy heart of Hampshire.” And also this:



“You think that being “nice” people, and maybe putting your kids in Christian school, is going to protect them from this? You’re dreaming.” I want to state, without intending to brag, I am not one of the so-called “fail-sons” and I am not one of the great mass of unemployed young, white men living in their parents basement and spending inordinate amounts of time playing video games and watching porn. Too often the porn epidemic has been associated with these men. It goes so much deeper than that, as this passage also made clear:



“At a conservative Christian college not long ago, a campus minister told me that every single young man he works with, helping them to prepare for seminary after graduation, is addicted to pornography (meaning that they use it compulsively, and find it impossible to stop, even though they want to). Sixteen young men — conservative, churchgoing men who want to serve God and others as pastors — caught in that trap. You think it can’t happen to your kids?” I grew up in a stable, two-parent household, went to a great college and then to a prestigious law school. I am actually found paying work as an attorney and have been responsible even for some jury trials. I was raised to be successful, do the right things, check all of the right boxes…and I have struggled with porn greatly. It has hurt me personally and, I regret to say, has done awful harm to my wife, who I love dearly. This is not a “lower class” problem, not a problem for slackers or someone else’s kids; this is everyone’s problem. Being “nice” and “moral” in a vague sense was not enough. Porn attacked and wreaked its havoc on me regardless. Like I said, I grew up in a stable, two-parent household, and my parents worked hard to raise me well, but I lacked any sort of Christian formation from them. I had to go to youth groups and later campus ministry groups to get that, and praise be to God that I did. But, when the temptation arose, porn was everywhere, and despite my resume and good intentions, I lacked the spiritual discipline to resist. I was a ’90s kid, so I was not even part of this current, smartphone-inundated generation. Only Christian formation done early and often at the family level can guard young men today. I am happy to say that, despite continued struggles, I am making progress and experiencing more freedom because I have recently been involved in tight, intentional Christian community. A brother at my local church who has experienced victory over this same demon has prayed with me and helped institute a habit of prayer and fasting for the most stressful and vulnerable days. The spiritual power of this has already made a world of difference. Countercultural and tightly-knit community to inculcate these spiritual disciplines has been my saving grace in this struggle. In order words, I can tell you from personal experience that something that sounds suspiciously like the Benedict Option (hmmm…) is needed to beat this demon back. Thank you again for your heart for this issue. I hope this letter was not too long, but your attention to this and your work on the Benedict Option has touched me deeply.

Thank you, brothers. I will update this post throughout the day, as people send me their own stories. If you are willing to let me post it here, please say so. Anonymity assured.

UPDATE: A reader:

Sounds like I’ve had a similar trajectory to your first letter-writer, though I didn’t let myself go quite as much as he did. But I myself had been finding myself at a crossroads in my life when I stumbled upon your blog. (For reference of where I’m coming from generationally, I’ll turn 28 this summer.) Leading into the past couple years, I’d felt the ambient culture driving my belief in God out over time — we’re talking a decade-plus process here. It wasn’t as much my lifestyle — I’ve never lived the stereotypical hard-partier lifestyle or anything like that. I just browsed the web incessantly from the age of 12 or so on, and stumbled upon porn and things like LiveLeak (or whatever the equivalent was back then). In other words, I — like many my age — was exposed to the worst of humanity while still in middle school. In any case, it wore at me over the years, and I gradually came to instinctively realize I’d have to choose between my faith and my “wordly” interests. Then the Republican primary came and Trump got nominated. And a lot of older folks I knew threw out their principles to support him. This threw me into a major time of questioning, and it was while I tried to sort out my feelings (and figure out the hell was going on) that stumbled upon this blog. As with the letter-writer, seeing you not only discuss the problems that I was noticing in society, but actually articulate and discuss their long-term historical/civilizational sources, was breathtaking. It seriously ended up being what one might call a “red-pill” moment for me. Anyway, reading this blog — and, perhaps even more so, reading the stories like that of your first reader above — has made me realize that I need to change. I think the faith had slipped because I wasn’t living it. (My parents were/are non-fundamentalist evangelicals, but we didn’t go to church that much from adolescence on.) At any rate, I’ve still watched porn every now and then (just being honest), and part of the reason I hadn’t cut it off yet is because A) I’m pretty (though admittedly not totally) sure I’m not addicted yet, and B) I’d assumed I’d be able to just stop if I ever got into a serious relationship. After reading this story and others on here, I’m thinking I should stop ASAP before it’s too late. Anyway, I figured I’d give you a bit of my story, and let you know (as I’m sure many others have before) that your writing is making a real difference. Thanks! PS. One thing to note here: One reason my troubles happened is because my parents put a computer in my bedroom at one point (which they retrospectively recognize as having been a major mistake, needless to say). Once they figured out what was going on, they put a program called NetNanny on my system, hoping it would block out the explicit sites. But I, being the technically savvy kid I was, figured out how to shut the program down. They weren’t exactly sure what to do at that point. Granted, maybe nobody really believes they can give their kid internet access, whether it be through computers or smartphones, and just rely on a filter anymore, but if anyone IS still under that illusion, lose it.

UPDATE.2: Reader B.

What I wanted to write to you about is porn. I had an addiction and I beat it, but it wasn’t easy. Porn nearly ate up my life. I am also a successful person. Graduate degree. Great job for good pay. Lots of responsibility and trust. A good marriage. From the outside I was a complete success. But it was a sham. I was trapped in a massive online porn addiction that was so bad that I was downloading the stuff at work because they had higher speed access than what I had at home. This was back in the day before all of the monitoring and filtering that goes on today. Still, if I had gotten caught, I would have been humiliated and fired, but I couldn’t control myself. Like one of the other guys said, I quit porn a bunch of times. Then I went right back to it. I knew it was wrecking me but I couldn’t beat it. I got addicted to porn when I was away from the Church. I was raised Catholic but drifted away in college and stayed away until I was thirty-four. I bought into the worldly lie that porn was okay and could actually enhance your sex life with our wife. What BS! Instead it entraps you and ruins your relationships. Fortunately, for me, God had other plans. My wife and I had a child and that rocked my world. Then my wife said she wanted to go back to church. That rocked me even harder. I was a committed atheist at the time but I started doing some research and ended up reading Mere Christianity. Lewis’ book set me back on the right path. I took a roundabout way back to Catholicism that led me through Non-Denominational, Episcopal, and then Baptist churches. Going to the Baptist church proved to be one of the best things that ever happened to me. Why? Because they showed the movie Fireproof one night at the church. That movie rocked me again. It made me realize what mess I had become. I was just like Caleb in the movie. That night I confessed my porn addiction to my wife and started a years long struggle to beat it. Needless to say, I mostly failed. I would quit for a while and then I would be alone in the house and the porn would start calling and pretty soon I would succumb. I was continuously ashamed and embarrassed by my constant failure. I had a daughter to raise now and was disgusted by the example I was setting for her. By that time I had returned to the Catholic faith. I confessed my addition over and over again in the confessional but still got no relief. Then God entered the picture again in the form of another book: Be A Man by Father Larry Richards. A sermon from Fr. Larry is like a punch in the mouth. He gives it to you straight up with no coddling or excuses. He was exactly what I needed. My problem all along was believing that I was strong enough to beat my addiction on my own. If that were true, I wouldn’t have the addiction in the first place. Fr. Larry taught me that you have to bring Jesus into the fight and let him win it for you. From that day on I gave my addiction problem to Jesus every day in prayer and asked him to break it on his cross. He did. It didn’t happen right away but it did happen within a couple of months. (Jesus wants to make sure your serious so he keeps you waiting on him for a while.) That was more than five years ago and I have been free of it since. Do I still get tempted? Of course I do. But I can walk away from it now and pray a few Our Fathers and Hail Marys and the temptation passes. Just making the sign of the cross is a pretty potent weapon. Do that a couple of times and you can feel the strength flow into you. Porn, in my opinion, is really a spiritual problem and can only be defeated with the right weapons. Too many men are trying to fight a spiritual battle with earthly tools like psychology. I’m sorry, but that’s like bringing a water pistol to a gunfight. You’ll need more than that if you want to win. Beating porn was my first experience and winning a battle with myself and my bad behavior. I’ve been fighting other battles since then using the same tactics. None of them have been easy. I did a lot of damage to my wife during my selfish years and it’s going to take time to fix that. But at least now I know what is possible: Anything…with God. Porn is a cancer on our world. It is literally killing our culture. Anyone who says otherwise has their head in the sand. Satan brandishes it as one of his most powerful and effective weapons. The story of these young women attests to its power. We need to wake up and do something about it.

UPDATE.3: This is not from a reader, but from a lawyer in deep Red America, talking about cases he has worked on. I have slightly edited this to protect his privacy: