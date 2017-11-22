Hey, readers, it’s the day before Thanksgiving, and I’ve got a lot of cooking to do, and am recovering from a nasty stomach bug that hit me a couple of days ago. Posting will be lazy today, and worse, it will involve me asking you readers to do some heavy lifting.

I want to ponder the question of whether or not Roy Moore is right.

Several readers have challenged me quite strongly on the question of whether or not Alabama Judge Roy Moore is the victim of false accusations. In the interest of fairness, I’m going to raise the question, and ask those of you who are better informed (and have more time than I do today, the day before Thanksgiving) to sort through the evidence. It seems to me from reading this Alabama Political Reporter piece that it is not easy to dismiss.

I won’t quote it at length here, but I encourage everyone who cares about the Moore story to read it, and analyze it. The piece repeats Moore campaign claims to have on-the-record witnesses refuting Beverly Nelson’s accusations. And there’s this:

Beverly Nelson claims that she was a waitress at Olde Hickory House and that Roy Moore was a regular there. She has produced her high school year book with Moore’s signature. The Moore campaign claims that Moore’s signature was copied direct from a filing in Nelson’s divorce complete with a little D.A. after Roy Moore’s name. The Moore campaign says that the D.A. stands for Delbra Adams who was Moore’s aide when he was a judge who initialed the documents when they were filed. The signature in the year book includes the D.A. even though Moore was a deputy District Attorney, not the actual district attorney. Ms. Adams has come forwards and corroborated Moore’s story about the D.A. being in the court documents. Nelson’s attorney, Gloria Allred has refused to hand over the yearbook to be analyzed by a forgery expert.

I have believed that the yearbook was a smoking gun. I was also not impressed by Judge Moore’s answers about all this in the beginning. They were not the responses of an innocent man, it seemed to me. Nevertheless, that APR piece really does have people in a position to confirm or deny Nelson’s claims denying them, and putting their names and details to the denial.

As you know, I think Roy Moore is unfit for the Senate regardless of what the truth is about his alleged sexual assaults. And I think it’s creepy and weird that he had a thing for teenage girls, even if they were of legal age to date him. But both of those are separate issues from whether or not he sexually assaulted underage girls.

He is not being helped by crude pastors, with their ugly attacks on women, or the state’s Republican governor, saying that she doesn’t disbelieve the accusations, but keeping a Democrat out of the US Senate is more important than keeping someone she believes is credibly accused of sexually assaulting a 14 year old and a 15 year old.

Having said all that, I would like to hear the best refutation of these new claims by the Moore campaign. And if there is no good refutation, why not?