I keep asking myself: What sequence of events, in all human history, was stranger, more bizarre, more tragically ridiculous than this? — William Gibson (@GreatDismal) January 20, 2017

That a Corsican second lieutenant of artillery would defeat all the monarchies of Europe within little more than a decade. https://t.co/dgZmoeKITW — Adrian Vermeule (@avermeule) January 20, 2017

This is a fun game. Can you think of more historically implausible events? It’s pretty amazing that a tiny Palestinian Jewish cult based on the claim that a man murdered by the state rose from the dead, and was God, had, within three centuries, displaced ancient cults that had the support of the all-powerful Empire. Even accounting for three hundred years of ferment, that’s still pretty amazing. Then again, it’s also phenomenal that a tribal religion of the Arabian desert founded by a man who claimed he had a divine vision had, within only a hundred years of his death, conquered all of the Near East, North Africa, the Iberian peninsula, and part of France before being stopped. Still, I recognize that the timeline might make it less amazing than Napoleon’s ascent.

What do you think? Put on your thinking caps.