Scene 1: Repub Administration adopts inhumane policy separating immigrant children from parents
Scene 2: Repub Senators FINALLY defy President & decide to fix problem
Scene 3: Dem Senators summarily reject Repub proposal for the sake of politics (midterms)#ThisIsAmerica https://t.co/9sRzG8ZsDU
— Justin Giboney (@JustinEGiboney) June 19, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
What the hell is wrong with us? The Democrats had the moral high ground here … but now they’ve shown themselves to be just as cynical as the Rs.