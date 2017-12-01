FOX NEWS HOST TO @tedcruz: You cool working with alleged child molester Roy Moore if he’s elected?

CRUZ: Sure, no problem, that’s up to the voters.

FOX NEWS HOST: And what about alleged groper Al Franken?

CRUZ: Now that’s a very serious problem. I’m extremely concerned. pic.twitter.com/1QzMq0Hud5

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 30, 2017