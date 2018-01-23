A reader gives me permission to publish this e-mail he sent:

I’ve read your blog for over a year now, and when I first read your blog, I thought you overstated issues in universities, especially with respect to values like “diversity,” and “inclusion.” I went to a small private Christian university in the South and could not imagine why that bubble protected me (or blinded me?) from the way other universities work.

I’m currently working [at a major elite university] with a church (I don’t want to name it), and as a part of my job, I am also working with one of the Christian groups in one of the colleges (also can’t name it). I was recently called to the dean’s office along with two students to talk about “diversity” and “inclusion.” They told us that the university values these things, so they called us in to clarify what we were doing in the Christian group.

Quickly, they told us that they were concerned about harassment of non-Christians, especially the sexual and gender identities of other students. I was shocked and sad because I assumed someone in the Christian group had done something inflammatory, mean, or rude. Maybe a Christian had yelled at an LGBT person and told them they were going to hell.

Actually, nothing like that happened. These administrators were only concerned about the potential harassment of LGBT students by Christians on campus. We had to assure them that we were not planning on harassing anyone because – you know – we would never plan to harass a fellow human being. Instead, we like to invite students to lectures by Christian authors, philosophers, and apologists in order to educate people who may be unfamiliar with the Christian faith or who are disappointed with other ideologies and seeking something else.

To top it all off, they assured us that harassment was defined by the one who felt harassed. Now harassment (sexual or otherwise) is an evil thing, and I am glad about the recent revelations of men abusing their power against women. Those men must face the consequences of their actions. But these administrators wanted to draw a line in the sand for Christians in their midst. If the way you speak so much as makes someone feel harassed, we will punish you.

There were three lessons I realized in this exchange:

1. The fact of the matter is that no pro-LGBT group on campus would ever be called into a dean’s office in order to be lectured on diversity and inclusion.

2. These administrators would never accept the idea that a Christian could or would be harassed by an LGBT person. Harassment goes one way and it’s a feeling that only one side can experience. And if they feel it, it is real.

3. They have never heard of or met a gay or lesbian Christian who has a traditional view of marriage and sexuality. Would they even know what to do with that person? I’m sure these administrators would simply think they’re also bigots who plan on harassing others with Wrong Thoughts.

In other words, you were right all along.