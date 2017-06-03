Six dead, 30 injured in London tonight. From the NYT:

“I saw a man in red with quite a large blade — I don’t know the measurement, I guess maybe 10 inches,” Ben said. “He was stabbing a man. He stabbed him about three times fairly calmly.” Ben added, “He was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground.” He then said someone threw a table and a bottle at the man with the knife, but “then we heard three gunshots and we ran.” A man named Gerard told the BBC that he saw men stabbing everyone they could and shouting “this is for Allah.” He saw three men with knives “and they stabbed a girl,” he said. “So I follow them, toward Borough Market, they were running into the pubs and bars and stabbing everyone. They were running up, saying this is for Allah, and they run up and stabbed this girl 10, maybe 15 times.”

The Guardian reports:

A 25-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Guardian he was driving across the bridge when he saw a man and a pregnant woman unconscious on the road. “We thought it was a car accident but as we got closer we could see a lot of blood and bodies. There was a pregnant woman on the right who was severely injured and on the left there was a man being resuscitated, but he started breathing. We don’t know whether the woman survived,” he said.

More:

Gerard Vowls, 47, had been watching the Champions League final at the Ship pub in Borough. He was at the start of the south side of London Bridge and saw a woman being stabbed by three men 10 or 15 times. “She was going, ‘Help me, help me’ and I couldn’t do nothing,” he said. “I want to know if this girl is still alive. I’ve been walking around for an hour and a half crying my eyes out. I don’t know what to do.”

Savages. Absolute cowardly savages. Three men stabbing a woman.

I hope the British find some way to imprison, expel, or otherwise smash all Islamic militants and their sympathizers. These people are no better than Nazi supporters in World War II. This is war.

UPDATE: Sumantra Maitra levels with Britain. Excerpts:

I was born in India. I have seen Islamist terrorism far more than any average Westerner. Let me tell you something, which your media will avoid mentioning. The I word. There’s a difference between terrorism and insurgency. Forget all the predictable response. Forget suited apologists on TV blaming these outrages on colonialism, poverty, racism, rise of Islamophobia, Katie Hopkins, Alt Right, anything under the Sun, except the obvious. Forget Hijab wearing head bobbing Feminists blaming it on Israel and Palestine problem. Forget scripted responses, of political leaders who talk about the goodness of human nature or the evil of “international terrorism”, or ready-made laminated placards with I Heart *current city under attack*, forget the FB profile flags, hipsters “sending love and good vibes”, tea lights, candle marches, empty platitudes.

And: