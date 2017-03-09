I sent a copy of Harrison Scott Key’s memoir The World’s Largest Man to a friend in New Orleans. She writes just now:

Dammit, this book is too funny. I laugh till I can’t see the words for the tears in my eyes, and I’m going to go bankrupt buying it for everyone I know.

She’s right about that. It’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever read not written by P.G. Wodehouse or John Kennedy Toole. No, I’m sorry, Key is right up there with Toole. I’m serious. And get this: Key is going to be speaking and telling stories at Walker Percy Weekend in June 2-4 in St. Francisville. Why don’t you come this year? We’ve got a great line-up of speakers — Ralph Wood is even going to be talking about Walker Percy and the Benedict Option — plus crawfish and the famed front porch Bourbon Stroll. And Franklin Evans!

Buy your tickets here. When they’re gone, they’re gone. We always limit the number.