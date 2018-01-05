Just released. Watch this, and get a first-hand look at what the Walker Percy Weekend festival is all about.

I’d like to point out that the screenshot below captures the only known image of our friend Franklin Evans (foreground), and Jason Kenney, leader of the Conservative Party of Alberta (blurry, in the background). Walker Percy Weekend attracts all kinds of folks. I hope you’re one of them this year. The 2018 festival is going to be on June 1-2. Tickets aren’t yet on sale. Watch this space, and I’ll tell you when they are. [UPDATE: Tickets available on the WPW site starting February 1]

UPDATE: Here’s the reason for the WPW — and a glimpse at what a Jewish immigrant gave to a small Southern town: