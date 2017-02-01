It’s that time of the year again: Walker Percy Weekend 2017 tickets are now on sale.

Here’s the line-up of this year’s speakers. Of particular note to readers of this blog, Baylor’s Ralph Wood is going to give a lecture on Walker Percy and the Benedict Option. Lost Cove, Tenn., we’re looking at you!

From Lost In The Cosmos, this proposal from Abbot Leibowitz, concerning a post-apocalyptic settlement. For all he knows, the Pope did not survive the nuclear holocaust, nor did any bishops; he might be the pope:

We can’t promise you Lost Cove, but we can promise you the bounty of early-summer West Feliciana Parish, with its bourbon stroll, literary talk, boiled crawfish, and Southern companionability. Won’t you join us this year? It’ll be the first weekend in June. We hope this year we can avoid breaking Franklin Evans’s leg.

If you’ve not yet met and had a drink with Mary Pratt Percy Lobdell, one of Walker and Bunt’s two daughters, you have missed out on something special. Mary Pratt always comes to the festival, and she is always a blast. Come see her. Come see us.

UPDATE: I should add that tickets are limited. When they’re gone, they’re gone. We sell about 450 each year, but no more than that.