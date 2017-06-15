That was second breakfast, after the Corpus Christi mass on the Marienplatz. It was hot today in Munich. What, you expect Christian men to not have a cold beer after standing in the sun for over an hour? We sat outside the Andescher am Dom cafe behind the Frauenkirche with our friends, and drank helles lager and ate the best pretzels imaginable, with mustard.

For a late lunch, we went to the biergarten in the Englischer Garten park. That’s my wurst and sauerkraut on the left, and a cold helles lager.

Tomorrow, I need to be sure to order pork knuckles, and more Bavarian sausage. I am just the wurst, I tell you.