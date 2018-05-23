I had some personal business to take care of in New Orleans today, and invited Julie and the kids to come along so we could eat at Ancora Pizza on Freret Street. Matt and I had been taken there by the friends with whom we were going to the Trombone Shorty show later. The pizza was really special. This time, though, my doctor had put me on a grain-free diet, so I couldn’t enjoy the pizza everybody else was getting. My cheesy, tomatoey salad was good, though I couldn’t enjoy the squid ink croutons. I much enjoyed the salumi board on the left. Bryn Thompson, one of the owners, kept bringing out red wines to taste; the list comes mostly the south — which makes sense, given that the wood-fired pizza oven itself was brought over from Naples.

What a delicious and friendly place Ancora was. We shared gelato: ricotta with lime, caramel, and olive oil with pepper. A double espresso for the driver, and we were off.

What a neat place: good f00d, and g00d vibe. We’ll be back soon.