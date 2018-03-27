The inimitable James C. writes:

Finally headed back after my Palm Sunday weekend trip to Liguria and the French Riviera. Never seen Turin before, so I decided to get a ‘cup of coffee’ (as we say in the American baseball expression) of the place, on my way back home.

In this case, literally, because Turin is famous for its elegant coffee houses dating from the city’s glory period (18th century to the 1950s). This one dates to 1822. And Turin is also famous for bicerin, which you see in the foreground: (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bicerin)

I’ve always wanted to see Turin, as I am of Savoyard stock on my father’s side!