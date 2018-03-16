Father Stepan’s mama made lunch for us: the most delicious duck I’ve ever eaten, potato dumplings, and sweet and sour cabbage. Washed down with Pilsner, of course. Mama knows how to cook, y’all!

I have taken full advantage of the Orthodox teachings that when you are traveling, you are excused from a strict observance of Lent. Also, when you are offered hospitality, it is a far greater sin to refused it than to break the fast. I have deeply, madly enjoyed food in Hungary and the Czech Republic. That said, I am headed home in the morning. Basically, I need to eat nothing but undressed lettuce between now and Lent, and set up an appointment to go in for a flensing.

But oh, oh, oh. That food…