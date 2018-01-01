The reader writes:

Greetings from Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, home to the one of the longest unbroken beachlines in the world. I’m here on vacation with my family and we’re having a late lunch at the Mermaid Beach Resort. It’s an eco-resort with a decidedly artsy/crunchy feel, much more integrated into the environment than many of the ritzier, sanitized resorts. The dish is a homemade seafood pasta with shrimp, lobster, and fish, all freshly caught.

So beautiful! I confess I’ve never thought of Bangladesh in this way. What a gift to have this picture.

The reader writes:

We had dinner in front of the chimney, consisting of langostinos, crab cakes, asparagus soufflé, Spanish jamon and then baked corvina in coconut milk, with a chile cilantro sauce. All washed down with a mega magnum bottle of fine Rioja.

Wow. Viva España!