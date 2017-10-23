Behold, the only food I’ve eaten all day. I left Orange County plenty early this morning for LAX, but was defeated by traffic on Interstate 405. Man, Los Angeles rush hour traffic is a force of nature. I got through airport security ten minutes late for my flight back home, and there was no way United could get me to Louisiana today. I had no choice but to find a hotel near the airport and hole up for the day.

Spent most of it sleeping, because I had gotten to bed so late last night. Woke up mid-afternoon hungry, and ordered pizza. There are worse ways to spend a Monday, but when you want to be home with your family, this is not fun.