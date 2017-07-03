This is a James C. photograph … taken with my iPhone. It’s sooooo hot in Milan today, and after seeing St. Ambrose’s basilica, and praying at his crypt, we were wo’ out. You know it must be hot if I’m happy to drink Heineken. The words “extra cold” convinced me. And you know, it hit the spot.
View From Your Table
Posted in View From Your Table. Tagged Italy, Milan.
